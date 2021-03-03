Police are investigating the alleged attack of two women outside a home near the New Hampshire state line in Haverhill, Mass.
One of the victims was airlifted to a Boston hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
A man has been taken into custody, officials said. Authorities said they don’t believe this was a random attack.
First responders from Salem responded to reports of at least one pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Hampstead Road near Liberty Street around 5:30 p.m.
The accident is believed to be related to the incident in Haverhill.
No further details were released.