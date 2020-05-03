Walmart
MANCHESTER -- A reported shooting outside the Walmart on Gold Street on Sunday afternoon is under investigation.

According to Manchester police, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the Walmart at 725 Gold St. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located one man they say was involved in the incident, who was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

He was not shot.

According to police, a second man arrived at the hospital on his own, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say while this remains an active and ongoing investigation, it does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711.

This is a developing story.

