MANCHESTER -- A reported shooting outside the Walmart on Gold Street on Sunday afternoon is under investigation.
According to Manchester police, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the Walmart at 725 Gold St. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located one man they say was involved in the incident, who was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.
He was not shot.
According to police, a second man arrived at the hospital on his own, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say while this remains an active and ongoing investigation, it does not appear to be a random act.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711.
This is a developing story.