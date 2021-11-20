breaking Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Orford Staff report Nov 20, 2021 Nov 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The state attorney general's office announced Saturday evening that police are investigating a suspicious death in Orford, a small town on the Vermont border. According to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office, the investigation also involves a location in the town of Newport, some 45 miles south. Police have secured both locations as investigators work, according to the news release. There is no danger to the public, according to the news release. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Autopsy shows prisoner died by suicide Wilton man dead of self-inflicted gunshot, woman fighting for her life Former bank manager used dead customers' identities to defraud employer Goffstown man arrested during vaccine clinic at Currier art museum Treehouse murder trial: No evidence Julia Enright performed dominatrix activities on Brandon Chicklis, trooper testifies D.B. Cooper at 50: Push to solve case gains steam, but much about famous skyjacking remains a mystery Man Tasered by Hooksett police outside Bass Pro Shops Woman reports being assaulted while walking on South Mammoth Road Ghislaine Maxwell smiles, jokes in court before jury selection Valley Street jail inmate dies at hospital; superintendent said COVID-19 not to blame Request News Coverage