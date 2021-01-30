Manchester police are investigating after an officer heard a gunshot outside a Wilson Street bar early Saturday.
A city officer was near a bar on Wilson Street and Hayward Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when the officer heard a single gunshot, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department. Police say they later found a shell casing in the road.
Though no one was hurt, police said, there were people and cars in the area because the bar was closing.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous tip line at 603-624-4040.