Manchester police are investigating reports of gunfire outside a raucus party on the West Side.
Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, someone called police to report a loud party at 63 McQuesten St. A few minutes later, police got another call reporting an argument outside the party, followed by several gunshots.
Police rushed to the home, and found no one was hurt and nothing was damaged.
In a news release, police said gunfire did not appear to be a random, though they are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 603-668-8711.