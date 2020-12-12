State and local police are investigating the stabbing death of a 23-year-old Massachusetts man at a Jaffrey home early Saturday.
The victim was identified as Jake Seaburg of Acton, Mass.
An autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner’s office Saturday determined he died from a stab wound to the chest and his death was a homicide, according to a news release.
Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenburg said the man died early Saturday. The State Police Major Crime van was parked outside a house on Peterborough Street Saturday.
“All relevant parties to the incident have been identified, and there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public,” said the release from the Attorney General’s Office, state police and Jaffrey police.
