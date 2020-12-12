Police are investigating a man's death in Jaffrey they consider suspicious.
Chief Todd Muilenburg of the Jaffrey Police Department said in a Facebook post that the man was a 23-year-old from Acton, Mass. Authorities are withholding the man's identity until his family is told of his death.
Muilenburg said the man died early Saturday.
The Attorney General's Office, state police and Jaffrey police are investigating the man's death, but say the public is not in danger.
The New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office were to perform an autopsy Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.