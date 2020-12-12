jaffrey death 12-12-2020

The building where police are investigating a suspicious death in Jaffrey on Saturday. 

 Jeffrey Hastings

Police are investigating a man's death in Jaffrey they consider suspicious.

Chief Todd Muilenburg of the Jaffrey Police Department said in a Facebook post that the man was a 23-year-old from Acton, Mass. Authorities are withholding the man's identity until his family is told of his death.

Muilenburg said the man died early Saturday. 

The Attorney General's Office, state police and Jaffrey police are investigating the man's death, but say the public is not in danger.

The New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office were to perform an autopsy Saturday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Tags

Saturday, December 12, 2020
Friday, December 11, 2020