Maple street shooting
Officer-Involved Shooting
A State Police officer gathers high-resolution images at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Maple Street in Manchester on March 27, 2023.

A convertible sports car with the vanity plate "LAMafia" is at the center of an investigation into the shooting of a man by Manchester police late Sunday night.

Evidence cones and medical gear bags are outside the car, which is in a parking lot across Maple Street from the JFK Coliseum.  The shooting victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to a statement issued by Manchester police. No officers were hurt in the incident, police said.

Maple Street from Valley to Auburn streets in Manchester was closed as Manchester police investigate and officer-involved shooting on March 27, 2023.
Police string crime-scene tape near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Maple Street in Manchester on March 27, 2023.