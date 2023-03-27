A convertible sports car with the vanity plate "LAMafia" is at the center of an investigation into the shooting of a man by Manchester police late Sunday night.
Evidence cones and medical gear bags are outside the car, which is in a parking lot across Maple Street from the JFK Coliseum. The shooting victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to a statement issued by Manchester police. No officers were hurt in the incident, police said.
Police have given little other information about the incident, which happened about 11:55 p.m., police said.
The parking lot is in front of a shopping center that includes the local office for a Letter Carriers union and Iglesia La Esperanza, a church. A police SUV is parked a few feet from the front of the car, as if it were blocking its exit from the parking lot.
The convertible had its top down. Outside of it were about a dozen evidence cones, which police use to pinpoint evidence, often shells from firearm discharge. A medical bag was also on the asphalt.
As of mid-morning, Manchester police had closed a block of Maple Street between Valley and Auburn streets to automobile and pedestrian traffic. The shooting scene was close enough to the Manchester police station that some detectives walked from the station to the scene.
Police-related shootings in Manchester are rare. One from last year remains unresolved. Manchester police and New Hampshire State Police shot and killed Manchester resident Adnan Husejnovic, 33, during a 90-minute standoff at the Mammoth Road Rite Aid.
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, whose office is tasked with investigating police shootings, has yet to conclude the investigation into the Husejnovic shooting. A month ago, Formella's spokesman said the homicide unit was finalizing its report.
The head of the homicide unit, Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati, is listed as the lead prosecutor overseeing the Sunday shooting.
Police have not released any names of either the victim or the police officers involved. Typically, authorities release the names of police involved in a shooting once they have participated in an initial interview; it can be days after a shooting.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and New Hampshire State Police are assisting in the investigation.
Police said all parties involved in the incident have been identified and there is not threat to the public.