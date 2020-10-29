A Keene man was stopped trying to leave an adult store this week with more than $600 in merchandise, police said.
The man, 34, attempted to take several items from Vybrant on Emerald Street in Keene, according to Keene Police Sgt. James Cemorelis.
Store employees called police when they became suspicious of the man and a woman, according to Cemorelis.
When an officer arrived, the man was still inside the store with a bag full of merchandise, Cemorelis said.
Surveillance video showed him putting items in a bag as he and the woman walked through the store.
A store representative said Thursday that shoplifting has been on the rise at the adult toy and lingerie store.
The man had a previous warrant in connection with the theft of a a $600 bicycle, Cemorelis said.
He has not been charged in this week’s incident, pending the conclusion of the police investigation, Cemorelis said.