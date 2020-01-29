WESTMINSTER, Vt. — A Lebanon man was found transporting 80 bags of heroin north from Massachusetts on Tuesday when he was stopped on Interstate 91, according to police.
James Gutro, 28, of Lebanon, and Cyrus Cross, 38, of Norwich, Vt., were arrested Tuesday by Vermont State Police troopers when Cross was found allegedly intoxicated and Gutro was found with the drugs, according to police.
Troopers first encountered the pair on Tuesday as the pair was driving south on the highway toward the Massachusetts border, according to police. The car was stopped for an expired inspection sticker, and a ticket was issued.
“Due to observations made during this encounter, Troopers suspected the purpose of the trip was to purchase illegal drugs in Massachusetts,” Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood wrote.
Gutro and Cross were seen by troopers in the Westminster, Vt., area Tuesday night, this time heading north, according to Wood’s statement. Cross, the driver, was allegedly speeding and the car was stopped. Wood wrote that Cross appeared intoxicated and police found drug paraphernalia on him.
During a search, police found 80 bags of heroin on Gutro, according to Wood. Officers also found what appeared to be stolen clothing, electronics and other goods from T.J.Maxx and Marshalls in the car, Wood said.
Cross is charged with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of stolen property. Gutro is charged with possession of heroin, over 1 gram, and transportation of heroin into Vermont.
Both men were released with citations to appear in court at a later date, according to Wood.