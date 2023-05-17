Police: Lebanon man fired gun during domestic dispute Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email May 17, 2023 29 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Lebanon man faces felony charges after police say he discharged a firearm during a domestic dispute Tuesday evening.Patrick Adams, 30, is charged with domestic violence criminal threatening, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, both felonies, and criminal mischief, according to a news release from Lebanon police.Police were called to an apartment complex in the city after Adams allegedly fired a gun in the parking lot. Adams was arrested the following day.He is being held on preventative detention pending an arraignment on Thursday in Grafton County Superior Court. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man arrested in connection with 2016 TradeLand theft Suspect in Elmwood Gardens shooting got out of prison five days earlier +5 Legal issues hang over upcoming trial of Adam Montgomery +3 Somersworth woman charged with second degree murder in Rochester shooting +2 Nashua man sentenced to eight years in federal prison for drug trafficking Two years later, KC Proud Boy still in jail — and still at center of Jan. 6 controversy Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester man charged in conspiracy to steal $3M Mega Millions jackpot Suspect in Elmwood Gardens shooting got out of prison five days earlier Police: 4 people shot at Manchester party Former NH man indicted for allegedly embezzling $240K from local charity, gambling it away at Mass. casino Police: Four injured in daytime shooting in Manchester ‘F— around and find out’: Hells Angels racketeering trial ends with debate over murder, mayhem, and the law State corrections officer pleads guilty to ripping off employer of $14K Two arrested in connection with shooting that injured four people Hollis adults arrested after underaged drinking party busted up Convicted last week of stabbing cops, man ruled insane by judge Request News Coverage