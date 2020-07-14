Police say a Londonderry man drove his pickup into a landscaping worker on a lawnmower Monday afternoon on Bayberry Lane, then took off on foot just after 4 p.m.
As the worker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police began looking for the driver with the help of K-9 Officer Rafael Ribeiro and his dog, Ammo.
"K-9 Ammo tracked through the woods for approximately half a mile and located the suspect hunkered down in the woods," police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Justin Raymond Locke, 38, of 441 Pendleton Lane, was taken into custody without incident about 5 p.m., police said.
He was charged with reckless conduct/deadly weapon; reckless operation, conduct after an accident with injury, conduct after an accident with property damage.