Police make arrest in Nashua homicide Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Updated 51 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Law enforcement officials are investigating the “suspicious” death of an adult male at a gas station in Nashua. Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Nashua man has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal shooting on Friday.Alexander Wheeler, 19, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder for shooting Lee Knoetig, 53.Officials said Nashua police officers responded to a business on Amherst Street in Nashua at approximately 11:25 a.m. on Friday in response to calls reporting that a person had been shot.Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered Knoetig laying outside the business, unresponsive and with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. Knoetig was pronounced deceased at the scene.Officials said Wheeler will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua on Monday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Troopers: 2019 crash that killed 7 in Randolph was 'unavoidable' Prosecutors: Dad devastated by killing of his family, seen as victim +2 Police make arrest in Nashua homicide Police pursuing a White suspect detained a Black man instead, lawsuit says Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison on drug charges Defense presents case in trial of driver who allegedly struck and killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph Load more {{title}} Most Popular Former Saint Anselm College vice president pleads guilty to embezzlement Prosecutors: Dad devastated by killing of his family, seen as victim AG's office investigating 'suspicious' deaths of woman, two kids in Northfield Conn. man arrested after driving 161 mph on I-93, state police say Boston Chinatown restaurant served up multimillion dollar money laundering operation, feds say Registered sex offender from Manchester accused of recording woman in Salem bathroom Two from Windham among the indicted for alleged money laundering ring Mass. couple charged in alleged robbery, Hampstead hostage situation Reputed gang member who returned fire during drive-by shooting claims self-defense One person shot and injured, second person hurt in Claremont Request News Coverage