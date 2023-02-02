City Matters: Waypoint's new Youth Resource Center
Waypoint's new Youth Resource Center recently opened on the corner of Hanover and Beech streets in Manchester.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A Nashua man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a friend in a reported stabbing at the Waypoint shelter for young adults in downtown Manchester.

Manchester police said they arrested Adrian Allen, 20, on Wednesday and charged him with first-degree assault and simple assault. The assaults allegedly took place Jan. 26 at the Waypoint shelter, which serves young adults.