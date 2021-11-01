Seabrook Police

Seabrook police cruiser 

Police have placed a person in custody after a shooting death on Lafayette Road in Seabrook, according to Hampton police.  

"There is no longer a public threat," Hampton Police wrote on Twitter. "Please continue to avoid the area as we work to make the scene secure."

Hampton police are among several departments assisting Seabrook police with the investigation. 

The Attorney General's Office said its responding to "suspicious death" investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.