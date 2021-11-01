Police make one arrest after shooting death in Seabrook Staff Report Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Seabrook police cruiser Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Police have placed a person in custody after a shooting death on Lafayette Road in Seabrook, according to Hampton police. "There is no longer a public threat," Hampton Police wrote on Twitter. "Please continue to avoid the area as we work to make the scene secure."Hampton police are among several departments assisting Seabrook police with the investigation. The Attorney General's Office said its responding to "suspicious death" investigation.This is a developing story that will be updated. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Former Central High soccer star shot to death at Derryfield Park, AG says Merrimack woman charged with DWI, drug possession, after collision with bicycle Maine man to plead guilty in murder of Timberland marketing director; sentence would be 50 years Plea deal reached in Introcaso case; details under wraps Manchester police investigating 'suspicious death' at Derryfield Park Pair charged in connection with Oct. 12 stabbing behind Home Depot Woman arrested, charged with stealing dog from Walmart shopper in Somersworth Mass. State Police sergeant pleads guilty to Exeter assault, resigns and walks free Uncles plead for sister to disclose her missing son's whereabouts Police: Husband of missing NH woman confesses to killing her, human remains found in van Request News Coverage