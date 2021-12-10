Police make two arrest, discover guns, crack-cocaine in SWAT raid Staff report Mark Hayward Author email Dec 10, 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 2 John Keeley Nichole Pelletier Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Manchester man faces drug-trafficking charges following a Manchester police SWAT raid on his Valley Street apartment on Thursday, police said.John Keeley, 40, is charged with drug sales, drug possession and outstanding warrants involving theft and nonpayment of child support.Police said they confiscated two guns and crack-cocaine during the raid at 1011 Valley St., Apt. 2.Also arrested was Nichole Pelletier, 36, who was at the home at the time and charged with four counts of drug possession.Police said the raid followed an investigation by the Special Enforcement Division that started after receiving a number of complaints about the high volume of foot and vehicle traffic at the address. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular NH men, both 29, jailed for beating of 65-year-old searching for dog startled by fireworks Nashua man facing charges in alleged hammer attack 26-year-old in mental health crisis shot and injured by state trooper Confrontation between women leads to shooting in Manchester Saint Anselm College rape trial goes to jury Bedford woman charged after police find mother's body Shortage of medical examiners affects NH families Police: Man charged with DUI after hanging out of car, driving wrong way on Turnpike Man turns himself in to police on child-rape charge At Ghislaine Maxwell trial, a fight over huge cache of photos of naked or semi-naked women Request News Coverage