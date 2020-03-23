HOLDERNESS -- A man who allegedly used a shotgun to blast holes in the walls inside the local Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall and who then allegedly poured gasoline around the front entry door went there to commit suicide, according to a police affidavit.
David U. Petrell, 37, of 22 Circle Drive in Ashland was being held at gunpoint by multiple officers when he was tackled by Holderness Police Sgt. Michael Grier as Petrell was still standing over a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun he had dropped in compliance with orders.
Grier wrote in the affidavit that as he placed Petrell in the cruiser he could smell alcohol on his breath and that the defendant said, “I own it all, I did it, I’m f---.”
After Petrell was taken into custody, police searched the building to make sure no one else was inside. As there was a strong smell of gasoline, Grier shut off the furnace before exiting and called for the Holderness Fire Department to respond.
Petrell was arrested at the property at the corner of Route 3 and East Holderness Road shortly after Holderness, Meredith and Ashland police were dispatched to the scene about 7:19 p.m. Friday after a concerned male friend of Petrell’s called authorities to report he was on his way to the Kingdom Hall to take his own life.
Petrell was arraigned Monday afternoon in Grafton County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to arson, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and DWI. Deputy Grafton County Attorney Paul V. Fitzgerald argued for Petrell to be held in preventative detention citing the risks the alleged crimes posed to the public and the defendant.
“From the state’s perspective it’s a case of reckless conduct and but for the phone call from (the concerned friend) there might have been more substantial damage to the Kingdom Hall,” the prosecutor said.
He told the judge that Petrell was in a “despondent state” and that his blood-alcohol content was .17% when he was tested prior to his intake at the Grafton County jail. The hearing was held telephonically as the courts remain closed to the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Petrell, who has no prior criminal record other than a conviction for reckless driving, was represented by Attorney Brian Germaine.
The defense did not object to the state’s request that Petrell be held in preventative detention but reserved the right to request a bail hearing at a later date. Judge Lawrence A. MacLeod Jr. ordered Petrell to be held without bail, finding that Petrell's release would endanger the safety of the defendant or the public, citing Petrell's threatened suicide and his alleged efforts to burn a place of worship. If Petrell is granted bail in the future, MacLeod ordered that the conditions of his release would include undergoing a mental health evaluation and having no contact with Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall.
Police found multiple shotgun shell casings inside the hall, along with a 12-gauge Mossberg pump-action shotgun and a handgun. When police reviewed video footage from the Kingdom Hall surveillance system, the affidavit says, Petrell was seen firing at least one shot into the air from his .380 LCP Ruger pistol while in the parking lot, before police arrived.
The criminal complaints allege that Petrell took a gasoline can with him when he drove to the Kingdom Hall and that he purposely poured gasoline around the front entry door of the building while carrying an ignition source, a Bic lighter, constituting a substantial step toward the commission of the crime of arson of an occupied/historic structure.
He is also alleged to have fired at least three shotgun slugs inside a building known to be occupied, damaging a door, wall and window. That alleged action placed or possibly placed a person or persons in danger of serious bodily injury. Police further charge that Petrell was intoxicated when he drove his gray Ford F-150 pickup truck on Route 3 to reach the building.
If convicted of the criminal mischief charge, Petrell could face an enhanced sentence because it alleges that he discharged a firearm at a structure that was known to be occupied.