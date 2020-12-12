Police are looking for a man who held up a convenience store on Varney Street Saturday evening with a metal bat or baton.
Shortly after 6 p.m., a man walked into Varney Street Quick Shop, threatened the store clerk and took money from the cash register, according to a news release.
The man, who was last seen leaving the store on foot, was described as white, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and a face mask.
A police dog attempted to track the robber without success.
Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at 668-8711.