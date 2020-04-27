MANCHESTER - A city man is accused of pushing a convenience store clerk and breaking a window early Monday after trying to buy alcohol after hours, police said.
Styfus Green, 26, was arrested on criminal threatening and other charges shortly after the incident at the 7-Eleven at 557 Maple St., police said Monday.
Police responded to the store shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday where an employee told them a customer, later identified as Green, had come in about 12:30 a.m. Monday and tried to buy alcohol, according to the release.
When the clerk said it was too late for alcohol sales (which are cut off at 11:45 p.m. under state law), Green argued, then punched a window and pushed the clerk, it's alleged.
Later, police stopped and arrested Green, who was uncooperative and kicked an officer during the booking process, they allege.
Green is charged with criminal threatening, criminal mischief, simple assault and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, police said. He was scheduled or arraignment later Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.
Green’s brother, Ralph Green, 30, who was with him at the time of the arrest, also was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for theft by unauthorized taking, sexual assault and simple assault, police said. Ralph Green was scheduled to appear in Manchester Circuit Court on June 2 for the assault charges and had a June 4 arraignment scheduled for the felony theft charge.