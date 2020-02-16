A suspect in two reported carjackings, including one at a Nashua auto dealership, was injured Sunday after shots were fired during an encounter with police at a Bay State gas station, officials said.
On Sunday, police in Lowell, Mass., said they received a call from the Tavern in the Square restaurant around 3 p.m. reporting a victim of a carjacking had entered the restaurant looking for help.
The victim, who was inside a red Subaru, said a man opened the car door and told the victim to get out.
The victim was holding onto a purse and while exiting the vehicle, the carjacker grabbed it and wrestled it away during a struggle.
Lowell police said the carjacker was last seen on Route 3 north.
Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Nashua and state police were notified a red Subaru involved in a reported carjacking earlier in the day in Lowell had been tracked to the area of Freshwater Court in the Gate City using an app in the vehicle.
Police converged on the area, but were unable to locate the car.
Around 5:40 p.m., police received a report of carjacking at Tulley BMW of Nashua at 147 Daniel Webster Highway; someone had stolen a car from the lot at knifepoint. An employee was injured during the incident, officials said.
Police reported the vehicle, a black BMW X5 SUV with white dealer plates, was last seen getting on the Everett Turnpike northbound. According to police, the description of the person who took the SUV matched the description of the Lowell carjacker.
Nashua police reported finding a red Subaru stolen out of Lowell parked in the Tulley lot near vehicles for sale.
Around 7 p.m. Sunday, Massachusetts State Police said a trooper located a BMW matching the description of the one stolen out of Nashua at a gas station in Byfield, Mass.
“When officers approached the suspect in the vicinity of Prime Gas Station on Central Street in Byfield, a weapon or weapons were discharged,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
Police radio transmissions from the scene describe a white male matching the description of the Nashua carjacking suspect being shot in the right shoulder. Officers were administering CPR to the victim at the scene, according to police dispatch.
According to police, the suspect was transported to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport.
Initial reports indicate that no police officers were injured.
Massachusetts State Police said the investigation into the incident is “at a very early stage.”