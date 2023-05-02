A Portsmouth man was arrested on multiple felony charges after police said he entered a Londonderry home Sunday morning and assaulted two people inside.

Ryan Raiche, 40, was captured in neighboring Derry after a brief chase and struggle, according to a news release from Londonderry police. He was charged with burglary, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, three counts of second-degree assault, criminal restraint (all felonies); two counts of simple assault and resisting arrest/detention.