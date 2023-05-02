A Portsmouth man was arrested on multiple felony charges after police said he entered a Londonderry home Sunday morning and assaulted two people inside.
Ryan Raiche, 40, was captured in neighboring Derry after a brief chase and struggle, according to a news release from Londonderry police. He was charged with burglary, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, three counts of second-degree assault, criminal restraint (all felonies); two counts of simple assault and resisting arrest/detention.
The incident began shortly after 6 a.m. when Londonderry police responded to a home on Woodhenge Circle for a report of a burglary that had just occurred.
The residents told police that a man they knew had gotten into the home through a first-floor window and was attempting to find keys to take a vehicle without permission. The man got into a fight with the male homeowner and a young female who were home at the time, binding the girl's hands with tape and injuring the man with a knife, before fleeing into the woods.
Officers set up a perimeter to try to find the man and a Londonderry police dog was called to the scene. A short time later, police officers in Derry saw a man matching Raiche's description walking near Scobie Pond Road.
As police officers and the search dog began tracking the man, Raiche was seen running in the woods and was captured, police said.
Raiche was held without bail after an arraignment in Rockingham County Superior Court on Monday.