A man who allegedly became unruly during an arrest and claimed he had COVID-19 after spitting on a Hampton police officer ripped down the ceiling in the booking room at the police station and tore off the fire sprinkler head, causing parts of the building to flood, according to a police affidavit.
Christopher P. Zielinski, 36, of Haverhill, Mass., has been ordered held in preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail after his wild encounter with Hampton police on June 26.
He has pleaded not guilty to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, criminal mischief, simple assault and criminal threatening.
According to a bail order, Zielinski has five prior convictions for assault and battery, one of which was against a police officer; two others involved weapons. He also served 11 to 13 years behind bars on an arson conviction.
“The alleged facts underlying these charges are disturbing and show the defendant is a danger to the safety of the public,” Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire wrote in his order to keep Zielinski held at the jail.
Zielinski was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. on June 26 while Hampton police officer Justin LeDuc was assisting other officers with two trucks that were stopped for speeding on Ashworth Avenue.
In an affidavit, LeDuc said he suspected that Zielinski was impaired by alcohol and that he refused to take a field sobriety test.
Zielinski allegedly refused to get out of the truck when told he was being arrested, but was eventually removed and handcuffed. LeDuc said that while he was getting into his cruiser to transport him to the station for booking, Zielinski spit in his face. The saliva splattered on the right side of his face and onto his right eye, he said.
“During the booking process, Zielinski stated that he had tested positive for COVID-19 eight days ago. This caused me to fear that I was now directly affected,” LeDuc said in the affidavit.
Zielinski allegedly refused to voluntarily get tested for the virus, but a judge ordered that he undergo a rapid test, which police said determined that he wasn’t infected.
While in the station, LeDuc said Zielinski repeatedly slammed his hand on the glass booking pod window and caused the computer to fall over and the camera that was attached to break.
Zielinski also allegedly spit on the floor, tore down the ceiling of the booking pod, and removed the fire sprinkler head, which caused the booking pod, booking room, juvenile booking room, and sallyport to flood.