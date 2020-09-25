CONCORD -- A Jaffrey man facing a capital murder charge was so enraged when he found that his wife was cheating on him that he killed her lover and later forced her to saw his head off his body, according to police records filed in connection with the arrest of Armando Barron, 30.
A police affidavit accuses Barron of beating his wife, Britany Barron, 31, and then luring Jonathan Amerault, 25, this past weekend to a park in the Cheshire County town of Rindge, where Barron beat Amerault.
He allegedly forced his wife to cut his wrists and then shot him this past weekend. He then forced his wife, Britany Barron, 31, to drive 225 miles to a remote area of Coos County while he followed in his Jeep.
He left her there with orders to bury the body, but Fish and Game officers confronted her and she told them "I'm in big trouble," the affidavit reads.
Early Friday morning, authorities announced that Barron has been charged him with capital murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court today at 1:30 p.m.
Britany Barron was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of falsifying physical evidence.
Amerault was reported missing late Monday night after he failed to show up for work in Jaffrey, where he met Britany, according to court records. His family and friends told police they had not heard from him since Saturday.
Amerault died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head and Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval has ruled the death a homicide, prosecutors said.
His body was discovered 225 miles away in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County on Tuesday. The grant is on the Maine border, just south of the town of Pittsburg. Online sources say it has a population of zero, citing the U.S. Census.
Laws spelling out the crime of capital murder remain on the books, even though the New Hampshire Legislature overrode Gov. Chris Sununu last year and repealed the state's death penalty. Capital crimes include murder of a police officer, murder during a rape, murder for hire, murder in kidnapping and murder in a home invasion.
The penalty is life in prison without parole, the same penalty as first-degree murder.