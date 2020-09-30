A Londonderry man police said was found crying and praying over the body of a minister he is accused of killing sometimes argued with him about interpretations of the Bible, a state prosecutor said Wednesday.
New details into the killing of 60-year-old Luis Garcia emerged Wednesday as Brandon Castiglione’s defense argued that prosecutors had a weak case and that a judge should set bail.
Castiglione, who has been described as hyper-religious, appeared in Rockingham County Superior Court for a hearing in which State Police Sgt. Stephen Sloper testified about the scene of the crime and the close religious connection between the 24-year-old alleged killer and Garcia, who was a minister at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham.
After his arrest, Sloper testified that Castiglione told his sister and grandmother, "Pray for me."
Castiglione is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 1, 2019, killing of Garcia, who was found dead inside the home at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry where Castiglione lived with his father, Mark Castiglione.
Authorities said Garcia, who was painting and doing other work at the Castiglione residence, was shot in the back of the head.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati argued Wednesday that the state has a strong case against Castiglione and that he shouldn’t be allowed to make bail before his trial, expected to be held sometime next year.
Judge Marguerite Wageling sided with the state and sent Castiglione back to Rockingham County jail.
During his testimony, Sloper, the lead investigator, recalled how police were called to the house and saw Castiglione crouched on his knees inside the room where Garcia was found dead.
Public defender Eliana Forciniti said Castiglione had been crying and praying over Garcia; she argued there was no direct evidence linking him to the death and that investigators didn’t explore other possible suspects.
“What you have here is Mr. Castiglione praying by Mr. Garcia,” she said.
But the prosecution pointed out that a gun believed to have been used in the killing had Castiglione’s fingerprints on it and a shell casing from that gun was located near him, although his prints were not found on the casing.
Sloper painted a picture of a young man who went to church almost daily and attended Bible study at Garcia’s home in Manchester. They also went to the shooting range together.
He said Castiglione’s sister, Danielle Patalano, told authorities that her brother often got into heated arguments with Garcia over interpretations of the Bible.
However, the defense noted that Castiglione’s grandmother, who knew Garcia well through their church, told authorities she never saw her grandson angry with him or become violent. His father had also made statements suggesting that his son and Garcia got along well. Forciniti argued there was no evidence that Castiglione had anger toward Garcia.
“There’s no reason for Mr. Castiglione to have murdered Mr. Garcia, and again, establishing that he was at the crime isn’t sufficient,” she said.
In the days after the killing, Garcia’s stepson, Dale Holloway, was charged in a shooting at a wedding at the same Pelham church.
Bishop Stanley Choate was shot along with Claire McMullen, who was marrying Mark Castiglione. Choate and McMullen survived the shooting.
Garcia’s funeral was planned to be held just after the Castiglione wedding.