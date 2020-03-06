MANCHESTER -- A Grove Street man ordered his 120-pound Rottweiler to attack his live-in girlfriend during a domestic incident, leaving her with two bites, according to police.
Matthew Flewelling, 47, faces felony charges of second-degree assault, criminal restraint and criminal threatening stemming from the Thursday evening attack on the woman.
Authorities say police took 21 firearms, 50,000 rounds of ammunition and a machete from his apartment at 233 Grove St.
Flewelling also has guns at the houses of friends, authorities said.
"She's terrified and believes the defendant, if released today, will get the guns and go after her," Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Mandi Werner saisd of the woman. Werner said the woman is working with victim services and plans to go into hiding, she said.
Werner convinced Superior Court Judge Amy Messer to have Flewelling held in jail under preventive detention without bail.
Public defender Kim Kossick wanted Flewelling released on $1,000 cash bail. She said he has a steady job as a truck driver who delivers construction materials.
He has a mortgage to pay on the property, and his only criminal record is a shoplifting charge from 1998, Kossick said.
"He has lived his life as an average, hardworking citizen with no criminal history," Kossick said. Flewelling appeared in court in a wheelchair. Kossick said the chair was for an injury and he does not use it all the time.
Kossick said the woman had a knife and came at Flewelling. The dog tried to defend him, Kossick said.
According to a police affidavit, the woman told police that she wanted to leave the relationship. When she told Flewelling, he wouldn't let her leave the apartment, threatened to sic the dog on her and and threw a dining room chair, the woman said.
After the chair hit her, the dog attacked, biting her inner right forearm and right breast, the affidavit read. The woman's son, who lives in an upstairs apartment, ran downstairs and Flewelling shut the door in his face and ordered the dog to attack the woman, her son told police.
Werner said police turned the dog over to Flewelling's ex-wife.
"This was done because the dog was up to date on all vaccinations and the animal was not showing any signs of aggression in the officers' presence," police public information officer Heather Hamel said in an email.
Messer granted Kossick's request for an evidentiary hearing, where she is expected to challenge the police affidavit.