Police say a group of suspected burglars called in a fake 911 emergency at the Cheshire Medical Center before they struck at a baseball card shop miles away.
Keene police went to Maine on Thursday to assist in executing search warrants that connected four suspects to last month’s burglary at The Dugout Collection, as well as similar crimes in New Hampshire and Maine, according to a Keene police statement issued Friday.
Bo Rodden, 29, of Berwick, Maine, James Cahill, 33, of Kittery, Maine, and Joshua Cahill, 30, of Kittery, Maine, were all taken into custody, according to police. They are being held in Maine as fugitives from justice and will be charged in New Hampshire after they are extradited, according to police. The fourth suspect, Kodi Joy, 30, of Farmington, is still at large, police said.
The burglary happened on the night of Feb. 20, after police say one of the alleged burglars called 911 and told Keene police about an emergency situation at Cheshire Medical Center, which is off Court Street. Police say that call was a ruse meant to distract them from the crime going on at the trading card shop on Park Avenue. The store is less than three miles away from the hospital. A short time after that call was made, police say they received an alert from The Dugout Collection’s commercial burglar alarm.
A substantial amount of merchandise was taken from the business, according to police. Police soon had information about the car the burglars were driving, which had been reported stolen out of Maine, according to police. That car was found abandoned in Nelson, where the suspects reportedly tried to light it on fire before they ditched it, police said. Investigators found items in that car linking it to The Dugout Collection burglary, according to police.
Police are still gathering information in the case, and anyone who has further information is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Lippincott at 357-9820.