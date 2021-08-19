A 25-year-old Manchester mother faces felony charges after police say her 1-year-old child ingested methadone and had to be med-flighted to a Boston hospital.
The incident happened last month, but police on Thursday announced that Brianna Lavoie had been arrested the previous day. She was charged with criminal liability to first-degree assault, felony reckless conduct, possession of a controlled drug and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police also have a warrant for the arrest of Derrick Richards Lewis, 34, of Manchester, in connection with the incident.
Manchester police were contacted on July 26 by authorities in Stoughton, Mass., who told them that a child had overdosed and that it may have happened in Manchester.
Police said a couple had taken the child to Stoughton “to give the mother a break,” according to a news release, and noticed the child was lethargic. The child’s breathing slowed and the couple brought the child to a local hospital.
The child was then med-flighted to Boston Children’s Hospital, where tests showed the child had ingested methadone.
Investigators found that the child had ingested the drug prior to leaving for Stoughton, according to the release.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or Lewis’ whereabouts, to contact them at 668-8711, or by calling the anonymous Manchester Crimeline at 624-4040.