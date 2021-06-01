Manchester police have identified the man who killed himself during an hours-long standoff last week in the North End.
Police said Benjamin Bennett, 41, was found dead last Wednesday when a drone entered the home at 1454 Union St. at the end of the standoff.
Police released the name on Tuesday, saying relatives had been notified. Bennett died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said, citing an autopsy that took place on Friday.
Police said Bennett was a resident of Manchester.
The standoff had residents of one of the most affluent neighborhoods in Manchester sheltering in place as police worked for hours to convinced Bennett to exit the home.
It started shortly before 8 a.m. on May 26 when deputies with the U.S. Marshal Service attempted to arrest Bennett with a warrant connected to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warrant.
Upon arrival, shots were fired from inside the residence, and deputies called in the Manchester police SWAT team and crisis negotiators. Four people exited the home, and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg stressed that police never returned fire.
Police eventually deployed an irritant inside the home, and when Bennett did not exit, police sent in the drone, who located Bennett in the basement.