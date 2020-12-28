Manchester police said they've obtained a warrant for a man accused of throwing a vase at a hotel employee earlier this month when she asked him to wear a mask.
Police said they are seeking Ayuen Leek, 23, of Manchester on a charge of second degree assault. The vase struck the clerk in the face, police said.
The incident took place at the Holiday Inn Express on Porter Street on Dec. 8, police said.
Police said the Leek had entered the hotel several times that day without a mask. He did don a mask before the vase-throwing incident.