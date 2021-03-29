A Nashua man is facing resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges, after Merrimack police say he hid from police under a truck after a caller reported seeing him letting air out of a car’s tires outside a local hotel early Sunday.
According to Merrimack police, around 12:35 a.m. Sunday officers responded to the Woodspring Suites hotel on Executive Park Drive for a report of a loud argument coming from one of the rooms.
The caller reported that it sounded like a fight was taking place in the room, and said they could hear “loud yelling and banging” coming from inside. The caller also reported seeing a man walking the halls.
A second caller reported observing a male subject who matched the description of the man who was upstairs, but was now outside in the parking lot and “appeared to be letting air out of a car’s tires,” police said.
As officers arrived on scene the man, identified by police as Cameron Lafontaine, 27, of Nashua, ran from police and attempted to hide under a truck in the parking lot, Merrimack police said in a news release.
Lafontaine was taken into custody without further incident and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance and scheduled to appear at the 9th Circuit Court in Merrimack on April 27.