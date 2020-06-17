A 28-year-old Nashua man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he fired two rounds from an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle near two homes on Main Dunstable Road.
Daniel McInnis of 442 Main Dunstable Road was charged with a felony, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, just before 4:30 a.m.
Officers responded at 2:14 a.m. to the area of Main Dunstable Road and Whitford Road for a report of shots fired.
Police said they found McInnis outside his home and saw evidence suggesting a weapon was recently fired. The firearm was seized, according to a news release.
A Class B felony is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department’s Crime-Line, 603-589-1665.