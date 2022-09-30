TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Police say a pair of Nashua, N.H., residents were arrested when they were caught after allegedly trying to break into a car on Ferncroft Road during the early morning hours Tuesday.

Tewksbury police charged both Derek Hammerle, 38, and Michele Nault, 32, with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, as well as possession of a Class E substance, after police allegedly found more than 30 pills of the prescription medication Gabapentin during the investigation.