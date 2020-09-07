A Nashua woman has been arrested after police said she attacked a man with scissors this past weekend in the Gate City.
Puja Malaviya, 29, of 57 Tanglewood Drive, has been charged with a felony count of second-degree assault for the Saturday incident.
According to police, Malaviya allegedly “assaulted a male who was known to her” with a pair of scissors and also damaged some of his property. The man suffered minor injuries, according to a news release.
In addition to second-degree assault, she was charged with two counts of domestic violence simple assault and one count of criminal mischief, said police.
She is set to be arraigned Tuesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua. If convicted of the most serious offense, she could face up to seven years in prison, according to a release.