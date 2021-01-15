A Newmarket man is facing charges for allegedly giving a young teenager alcohol and sexually assaulting her, police said.
Robert E. Marlowe, 41, of 2 Elm St., Apt. 8, is charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of simple assault and one count of prohibited sales.
According to Newmarket Police Lt. Scott Kukesh, the assaults allegedly occurred at the end of October.
He said Marlowe “provided her alcoholic beverages and clearly took advantage of her.”
Police have been investigating the case for the past couple of months and fear that there could be other alleged victims.
“With all of these cases the likelihood of repetition is always a possibility and we want to ensure that any and all victims who have had a negative contact with the suspect have a voice and the ability to report this,” Kukesh said.
He would not disclose the girl’s age, but Kukesh said she was an underage teenager.
Marlowe was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Brentwood Circuit Court on Feb. 25.
Police are asking anyone with additional information on the case to contact the Newmarket Police Department at 659-6636.