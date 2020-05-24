BOURNE, Mass. - A New Hampshire man is accused of brandishing a knife while robbing a liquor store in a Massachusetts town near Cape Cod, authorities said.
Massachusetts State Police arrested Adam Hodge, 43, of Loudon, N.H., Saturday night on Interstate 495 in Middleborough, Mass., according to a press release from the Bourne, Mass., police department.
Bourne police received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. Saturday reporting a robbery at Bourne Bridge Liquors, the release said, The caller told police that a man brandished a knife during the robbery and fled the store with cash in an older model Chevrolet SUV, according to the release.
Massachusetts State Police troopers stopped the vehicle a short time later in Middleborough, about 25 miles northwest of Bourne, the release said. Troopers found cash, a knife and clothing inside the SUV and arrested Hodge, according to the release.
Hodge was to be charged with armed robbery while masked and larceny under $1,200, police said.