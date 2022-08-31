AMESBURY, Mass. — An injured New Hampshire mother wheeled herself before a Newburyport District Court judge on Monday about a month after police say she was drunk when she crashed a SUV into a tree with her two young children in the back.

Kris Moore, 36, of Kingston was arraigned on charges of drunken driving (second offense), child endangerment while OUI, reckless driving while under the influence with injury, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and speeding. She was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return to court Oct. 25 for a pretrial hearing.