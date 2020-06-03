No one was hurt during racially charged late-night confrontations on Tuesday, but police made 13 arrests for charges ranging from disorderly conduct to inciting a riot, Manchester police officials said.
Police Chief Carlo Capano credited Manchester police and several other police agencies -- including a Nashua police mobile field force trained specifically for such events -- in keeping a temperatures low during the unrest. Like dozens across the country, the unrest stemmed from last week’s killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
In a statement, Mayor Joyce Craig praised Black Lives Matter for an earlier, peaceful protest and Capano's plan for the night, when reports of unrest widely circulated.
Craig said she would include Black Lives Matter in her Multicultural Advisory Council, implement diversity and cultural competency training for city employees and schedule community conversations for ideas about how the city can do better.
"This is just the beginning. As mayor, I am committed to continuing to listen and to help create positive change across our community," Craig said.
During the unrest, police glass and water bottles and fireworks thrown at them, Capano said. Several people surrounded a police cruiser and kicked it, and a few Dumpster fires were set.
“Unfortunately, there were groups out there that wanted nothing to do with maintaining order,” Capano told the monthly meeting of the Manchester Police Commission.
Capano said those groups included antifa. But he also said that armed citizens were on hand, apparently to protect property, posing a potential problem if police ended up in the middle of two opposing forces.
Police said the 10 adults and three minors were arrested.
Most of the adults were in their 20s. Seven were Manchester residents. Others were from Nashua, Weare and Nottingham. Charges included disorderly conduct, rioting and resisting arrest.
The state’s largest city hosted two events Tuesday in the wake of Floyd’s killing. One was a peaceful candlelight vigil in Stark Park, which is located in the affluent North End.
An estimated 700 people listened to speeches and chanted slogans and Floyd’s name. Organizers urged the crowd to avoid the other gathering. That group was smaller, a moving band of some 150 people who plied the city’s longest and largest commercial strip, where retailers boarded up glass entrance doors and display windows.
Black Lives Matter organized the Stark Park vigil as well as a demonstration downtown on Saturday. Both were peaceful and drew hundreds.
Capano said people who assemble peacefully have a right to be heard, and he’s not going to worry if streets have to be closed or a park is used without a permit. A few police stayed at the periphery of the Stark Park event.
“My philosophy is we don’t want to hover. We want to provide support,” he said.
Capano said about 60 people marched from Stark Park to South Willow Street. They were followed by rows of New Hampshire State Police in riot gear.
At South Willow Street, agitators threw water bottles at police and taunted them. But when a phalanx of police moved forward with masks and batons, a line of protesters knelt in front of a line of police, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "Peace! Peace! Peace!"
Although Gov. Chris Sununu authorized the New Hampshire National Guard to assist police, they only helped in closing streets, Capano said.
Shouting “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans, the South Willow Street protesters were at South Willow and Weston streets, where cars honked and revved their engines.
As word spread on social media, many parked in the T.J. Maxx parking lot, where some appeared to exit their cars with long rifles. At one point, police played an automated message urging the group to disperse, before they used an audible tone designed to make all "physically uncomfortable."
By 11:30 p.m., the group remained outside Chipotle, screaming at officers and National Guardsmen. About midnight, police had shut down the Route 293 off ramps to South Willow Street.
At 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, police tweeted that the crowd had departed.
Capano told the Police Commission that Floyd died a "horrific murder" and he gets disgusted when he views the video of his death. "I won't even refer to him as a police officer," Capano said of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with murder.
Capano said that he had a difficult discussion with Black Lives Matter organizer Ronelle Tshiela during a meeting at the Manchester police station on Saturday. It started heated, but it ended with them exchanging telephone numbers.
“The coolest thing I got out of that was the show of respect,” said Manny Content, a African American and member of the Manchester Police Commission, who was on hand Saturday. There were no shields or batons, he said.
“These kids will never go back to and say ‘all cops are racist,’” said Eva Castillo, another commission member.