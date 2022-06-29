Police: No risk to public after Bath shooting that injured two Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Jun 29, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State police are investigating a shooting in Bath that left two men injured Tuesday night.According to a news release, troopers responded to a 911 call around 9:30 p.m. reporting a shooting incident at 933 West Bath Road. Two men had suffered gunshot wounds.Police said the two victims are in stable condition. “The incident appears to be isolated and all parties are known to each other,” the release said. “There is no threat to the public.”State police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Garrett Rella at 603-223-8883, or by email at: Garrett.M.Rella@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Police bring two charges against man associated with errant gunshot ‘Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ docuseries attempts to explain Jeffrey Epstein’s partner in crime +3 Man arrested in Lebanon after allegedly pulling knife during argument Fresno Hells Angels president convicted of murdering another Angels member, racketeering, too Another 12 arrested in alleged UNH fraternity hazing incident Adam Montgomery indicted on eight gun charges, faces decades in prison Load more {{title}} Most Popular Another 12 arrested in alleged UNH fraternity hazing incident Manchester cop faces 18 domestic violence charges Feds charge three Mass men with stealing 40 firearms from NH gun dealers Harley Davidson rider dead after North Hampton collision; driver charged with DWI Adam Montgomery indicted on eight gun charges, faces decades in prison Fresno Hells Angels president convicted of murdering another Angels member, racketeering, too Manchester police arrest convenience store armed robbery suspect Bedford woman charged in hit-and-run that hurt cop Manchester man facing new charge related to June 10 shooting incident Lawyers for YDC victims call state awards 'insultingly low' Request News Coverage