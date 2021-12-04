The New Hampshire Attorney General's office is investigating after a law enforcement officer shot and injured a man in Walpole, just northwest of Keene on the Vermont border, early Saturday morning.
The man shot has been hospitalized, according to a news release. The officer was not hurt.
The state has not said what agency or police department the officer worked for, or released any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The victim's name has not been released.
This is the third time the state has investigated a police shooting in New Hampshire have shot someone in 2021.
On March 31, six state troopers on the SWAT team shot and killed Jeffrey Ely, 40, in Claremont. The Attorney General's Office determined Ely had been shooting at people from his car during a mental health crisis, before barricading himself in a building and shooting at the officers. The Attorney General's Office decided not to charge the state troopers in Ely's killing.
On June 14 in Pittsfield, police from Henniker, Pittsfield and Concord, working together as part of a regional SWAT team, shot and killed Anthony Hannon, 52. In June, the Attorney General's Office said Hannon had been shooting at police as they tried to get him out of his home, after police had been called for a "domestic disturbance."
In 2020, the state investigated five police killings, and another incident where state police used a Taser on a man. The Attorney General's Office found the use of force was justified in all cases, and no officers were charged.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information is released.