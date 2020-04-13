State prosecutors have identified the two Manchester police officers who fired their weapons at arson suspect Carl Manning on April 5 on Lake Shore Drive.
Sgt. Mathew Barter, who has been an officer for approximately 14 years, and Officer Erik Slocum, with seven years of experience, fired their weapons during a confrontation with Manning, according to a statement issued Monday by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
MacDonald's office, which investigates homicides in the state, also investigates all police shootings.
An autopsy has determined that Manning died from a gunshot wound to the neck, but has said nothing about how many times he may have been struck. Authorities have said that Manning appeared to have a weapon but have provided no more details.
In the statement issued Monday, MacDonald's office said the shooting remains under investigation, and authorities do not expect to provide more information until a use-of-force report is completed. Such reports can take months.