A Manchester man and woman face several charges, after police say they pointed a gun at a woman whose vehicle they hit. before assaulting and spitting at officers who responded to the scene.
According to Manchester police, around 7:20 p.m. Saturday officers responded to Bridge St. for a report of a criminal threat.
A woman told police she was stopped at the intersection of Ashland and Bridge streets when a Chevy Silverado passed her on the left, hitting her side view mirror.
The woman told police she was following the Silverado to get a license plate number when the truck pulled to the side of the road and a female passenger got out. The woman told police the female who exited the Silverado started hitting and kicking her car, while the male driver pointed a handgun at her.
Police said through an investigation officers identified and located the driver of the Silverado, identified by police as Matthew Barker, 32, and his female passenger, identified by police as Jaime Olson, also 32, both of Manchester.
According to police, Olson was uncooperative, assaulting an officer and spitting on another. Olson was arrested and charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.
Barker was also arrested and charged with criminal threatening and conduct after an accident.
Both Barker and Olson were scheduled for arraignment Monday.