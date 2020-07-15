MANCHESTER — Police say their ability to investigate and solve a rash of shootings in the city has been hampered by a lack of witness cooperation.
Three people have been shot in the last four days — two of them fatally — and police said they need help from citizens to solve the crimes. The most recent death was overnight Tuesday, when a man suffered what police have described as a suspicious death at a Central Street location.
”The refusal to give investigators pertinent information makes it nearly impossible to solve these cases,” Police Chief Carlo Capano in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.
The longer violent criminals remain on the street, the more people are put in danger, he said. Police said two people have been killed and four injured by shootings in the last 30 days.
”As a community we have to come together and work collaboratively to prevent these shootings from continuing,” Capano said.
A Manchester state representative says police would be better able to solve crimes if victims and witnesses who report violent crimes could not end up in handcuffs for drug possession after doing the right thing.
That’s the gist of legislation that Rep. Amanda Bouldin, D-Manchester, introduced last year. It cleared the New Hampshire House but then got stalled in the state Senate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The idea is to encourage cooperation with police,” said three three-term state representative said on Wednesday. “If we want people to behave with civility we have to treat them with civility. That’s when we’re going to get cooperation, and that’s when you’re going to see crime rates go down in the city.”
In the last 30 days, police said there have been 10 shootings in the city, but it is not clear what they mean by the term “shootings.” Police often use the term often to refer to gunshots being fired without hitting anyone.
Police gave little information about the Central Street death. Neighbors said they heard about five gunshots at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a robust police response.
Police were working the scene into the afternoon on Wednesday, and a 200 block of Central Street and adjacent alleys were roped off hours after the incident.
Police said the death did not appear to be random and there is no danger to the general public. They said homicide prosecutors with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office are involved in the investigation.
The New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner was expected to perform an autopsy Wednesday. Police said they will identify the victim once his next of kin have been notified.
The Manchester police log reports a gunshot heard at 276 Central St. at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Department logs report a stabbing/gunshot at 293 Central St. at 11:39 p.m.
Bouldin, who lives on Massabesic Street, said she’s heard gunshots in her neighborhood. Two weeks ago about eight shots were fired at a house three doors down from her.
And when she lived on Central Street, a nearby house endured multiple drive-by shootings that were later attributed to the Squad gang.
In 2015, Bouldin authored two similar bills that were eventually signed into law by then Gov. Maggie Hassan. One made it legal for anyone to administer Narcan. The other prevented prosecution for drug possession of anyone who calls 911 to save someone from an overdose.
Her latest legislation, House Bill 1271, cleared the House on the consent calendar.
She thought up the bill after seeing someone assaulted in her neighborhood but refusing to speak to police.
“There definitely needs to be an adjustment to the way victims relate to police in Manchester,” Bouldin said.
Year to date, Manchester police have logged three homicides, compared to four during the same period a year ago. For all of 2019, the city has six homicides.
”I am very concerned with the uptick in shootings in the city. Our officers are out there every day working to keep our community safe, the senseless shootings and reckless behavior of those involved is nothing more than a complete disregard for our citizens,” Capano said.