WASHINGTON - San Francisco police released dramatic video footage on Friday of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, being struck by a hammer as police rushed in to stop his attacker.

The police body camera footage was released alongside a surveillance video showing the alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, smashing through a glass window to get into the couple's San Francisco home as well as a 911 call from a distressed Paul Pelosi, who was talking to the dispatcher with DePape apparently beside him.