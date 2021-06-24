Manchester police reported the third mugging in a week's time in the city, and said a man has been arrested in connection with them.
The police arrested James Williams, 45, of Manchester on Wednesday and charged him with three counts of robbery, fraudulent use of a credit card and violation of bail conditions.
The latest mugging, which police term strong-arm robbery, took place Tuesday evening just east of the Citizen's Bank parking garage, police said. A woman said a man approached her from behind and grabbed her purse.
She struggled, but he was able to take off with her wallet. The two other muggings took place in the same area.
Williams had been free on bail stemming from an alleged domestic assault, police said.