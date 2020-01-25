RINDGE — A convenience store clerk shot at two masked men Friday night after he was stabbed during an armed robbery, according to police.
Police said the clerk was rushed to nearby Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Mass., with a stab wound to his abdomen. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday at the North of the Border convenience store, according to police. Two masked men armed with a knife and a handgun entered the store, jumped the counter and attacked the clerk, police said.
As the two men ran out with an undisclosed amount of cash, the clerk shot at them, police said. It is unknown if the clerk was able to hit either. State police brought a K-9 search dog to the scene to seek the men, but they were not found.
This is the second time in two weeks that a New Hampshire border store has been robbed by people with masks and weapons, according to police.
Three men wearing masks, brandishing knives and a handgun, entered the State Line Convenience Store in Fitzwilliam on Jan. 15, according to police. The men in that case rushed into the store and jumped the counter, similar to the Rindge incident, according to police.
The men seen in the Rindge incident were wearing similar masks to the ones worn by the men who robbed the Fitzwilliam store, police said.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Rachel Malynowski at 899-5009, ext 15.