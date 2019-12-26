DOVER — A Rochester father has been indicted on seven special felonies after he allegedly fractured the ribs, arm and leg of his 9-month-old baby.
Matthew Bowdon, 30, was charged with five counts of first-degree assault as well as two counts of second-degree assault for bruising the baby behind her ears and causing her to have a black eye.
Bowdon was indicted by a grand jury at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover on Dec. 19 and is scheduled to be arraigned there on Jan. 28.
Each of the special felonies carries a penalty of 10 to 30 years in prison.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, Rochester police detectives were contacted by the state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families on Sept. 19. DCYF officials explained at that time they were bringing the baby to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, for further evaluation.
At the hospital, detectives interviewed both parents, who could not provide an explanation for why the baby’s right arm and left leg were fractured. They told police the infant had a bruise under her left eye because she was sleeping on her hand, according to the affidavit.
The next day, a detective spoke with a pediatrics specialist at the hospital who told them that “the fractures were in different stages of healing and this was, in her professional opinion, an obvious abuse case.”
The baby’s parents were called to the police station on Sept. 20. It is then that police say Bowdon allegedly admitted to getting “frustrated” with his child and allegedly said he knew he had hurt her in the past because she started screaming.
Police arrested Bowdon on Sept. 30, according to a news release. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is to have no contact with the baby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.