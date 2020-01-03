LEBANON — A man irate at a snowplow driver allegedly made a threatening gesture with his girlfriend’s pistol, according to police.
Now that man, Jason Chafee, 30, of Lebanon, is charged with felony criminal threatening with a firearm for the Monday incident, according to police.
Police say that a plow driver was working to clear out the parking lot at the Maplefields convenience store on Mechanic Street Monday in the middle of the two-day storm when Chafee, who was in another vehicle, became agitated with the driver.
The driver told police that Chafee started yelling at him over the plowing and then reached over to the female passenger in his vehicle, and pulled out a pistol from her purse. The plow driver said Chafee flashed the gun at him, according to police.
The plow driver contacted police after the incident and officers checked the store’s surveillance footage. Police learned that the vehicle Chafee was driving was registered to a Cavendish, Vt., woman who was known to be living with Chafee in Lebanon.
On Tuesday, police tracked Chafee down and found him getting into the vehicle seen in the surveillance footage along with the woman, according to police. They conducted a motor vehicle stop and were given permission to search the vehicle, police say. The officers found marijuana, a glass pipe and a rolled joint, according to police.
Chaffee was arrested and is being held without bail as he allegedly committed the criminal threatening while out on probation, according to police.
