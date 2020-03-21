HOLDERNESS – A man who fired multiple blasts from a shotgun inside a place of worship used by Jehovah’s Witnesses and then soaked the interior of the building in gasoline has been arrested, police said.
Police arrested David Patrell, 37, of Ashland on Friday evening.
No one was injured but the Kingdom Hall at 10 East Holderness Road was heavily damaged and will need to undergo specialized cleaning before religious services can resume, officials said.
The building was unoccupied when the vandalism occurred.
Police from Meredith, Ashland and Holderness, along with Holderness firefighters, responded to the one-story building about 7:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a man trying to set the structure on fire.
Holderness police Lt. Erik Difilippe was not specific about the charges Patrell faces but said he could be charged with felony counts of reckless conduct and criminal mischief. Patrell was taken to the Grafton County jail in North Haverhill.
Authorities would not speculate on a motive for the crime.
Holderness Fire Chief Eleanor Mardin said an investigator from the state Fire Marshal’s Office would examine the scene, and that a representative from the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms would join in the investigation.
Local Jehovah’s Witnesses who attend the Kingdom Hall arrived to learn more about the damage and brought volunteer firefighters who responded to the scene coffee and doughnuts.