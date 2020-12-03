A judge has ordered a psychiatric examination for a Londonderry man charged with taking an ax to 12 cars parked at the Southside Tavern parking lot early Thursday morning, according to court records.
Raymond Faucher III, 34, axed the cars after he grew more and more frustrated at the delay of AAA, which he and his father called after his car would not start, police said in court filings.
The lot at 1279 South Willow St. is used as an overflow parking lot for Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which owns the damaged cars, police said.
Windows were smashed and several hoods dented, police said. Damage amounted to some $12,000.
On Thursday afternoon, broken windshield glass was spread over several parking spaces.
Five late-model Ford Mustangs showed damage. One windshield had a vertical gash surrounded by brickwork cracks. Another had a damaged side view mirror. The driver-side window was busted out of another.
Police said they received a call from Faucher's father, 59, about the damage, and when a cruiser pulled into the lot and turned on its blue lights, the son dropped the ax and put both hands in the air.
The father told police said the son's 2012 Toyota Prius was at the Southside lot, where the son parked it the day earlier. He had a medical complaint, and an ambulance had transported Faucher to Catholic Medical Center.
His father picked him up early Thursday morning and drove him to the Southside Tavern parking lot to retrieve his car, which would not start. But the younger Faucher grew angry as they waited.
"I'm really mad," his father quoted him saying. He got the ax from the rear of his Prius.
Under a bail order signed by Superior Court Judge Amy Messer, Faucher can be released before trial once he is treated at the New Hampshire State Hospital.