A Merrimack man is facing criminal charges after police say he urinated on several items belonging to another person before sending the victim harassing texts and lewd pictures of himself.
Richard Gwinn, 46, of Merrimack, is slated to be arraigned in Merrimack District Court on Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. on charges including criminal mischief, harassment, indecent exposure, and lewdness, Merrimack police said in a release.
On Jan. 17, Merrimack police responded to a local residence for a report of a disturbance. Members of the household left after the incident, leaving Gwinn alone in the residence, police said.
On Jan. 19, police were told Gwinn had damaged items in the house belonging to another household member while they were away.
Gwinn also allegedly urinated on and dumped gasoline on a household member’s belongings, then repeatedly sent the victim harassing text messages and photos of his buttocks and genitals, police said.
Gwinn surrendered to Merrimack police Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.